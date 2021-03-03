Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) CEO Jason N Gorevic Sold $9.5 million of Shares

CEO of Teladoc Health Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason N Gorevic (insider trades) sold 42,674 shares of TDOC on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $223.76 a share. The total sale was $9.5 million.

Teladoc Inc provides telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, via mobile devices, the internet, video and phone. Teladoc Health Inc has a market cap of $31.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $203.190000 with and P/S ratio of 16.85. Teladoc Health Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.80% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 42,674 shares of TDOC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $223.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.19% since.

CEO Jason N Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of TDOC stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $271.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP Corporate Strategy Daniel Trencher sold 1,026 shares of TDOC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $224.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.4% since.

Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of TDOC stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $226.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.12% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,902 shares of TDOC stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $222.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.58% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of TDOC stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $298.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 31.87% since.

SVP Corporate Strategy Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of TDOC stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $290.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 30.05% since.

