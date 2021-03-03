Vital Farms Inc (VITL) President and CEO Russell Diez-canseco Sold $1.2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Vital Farms Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Russell Diez-canseco (insider trades) sold 43,923 shares of VITL on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $28.06 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Vital Farms Inc has a market cap of $1.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.060000 with a P/E ratio of 241.89 and P/S ratio of 5.32.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Russell Diez-canseco sold 43,923 shares of VITL stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $28.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Marketing Officer Scott Marcus sold 25,262 shares of VITL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $30.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.9% since.

COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of VITL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $26.98. The price of the stock has increased by 4% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Scott Marcus sold 4,920 shares of VITL stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $26.36. The price of the stock has increased by 6.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VITL, click here