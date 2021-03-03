>
Bok Financial Corp (BOKF) President & CEO Steven G Bradshaw Sold $1.3 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: BOKF +3.41%

President & CEO of Bok Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven G Bradshaw (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of BOKF on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $89.5 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

BOK Financial Corp is a financial company providing full service banking in the United States. The company through its subsidiary BOKF, NA, operates in three segments, Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Wealth Management services. Bok Financial Corp has a market cap of $6.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.000000 with a P/E ratio of 14.84 and P/S ratio of 3.38. The dividend yield of Bok Financial Corp stocks is 2.25%. GuruFocus rated Bok Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Steven G Bradshaw sold 15,000 shares of BOKF stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $89.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of BOKF stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $89.33. The price of the stock has increased by 2.99% since.
  • Director C Fred Jr Ball sold 827 shares of BOKF stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $89.27. The price of the stock has increased by 3.06% since.
  • EVP - Regional Banks Norman P Bagwell sold 4,000 shares of BOKF stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $89. The price of the stock has increased by 3.37% since.
  • Director C Fred Jr Ball sold 138 shares of BOKF stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $83.48. The price of the stock has increased by 10.21% since.

