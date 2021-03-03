>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) EVP, GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING Dyer Corey Sold $929,723 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: DLR -4.16%

EVP, GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING of Digital Realty Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dyer Corey (insider trades) sold 6,867 shares of DLR on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $135.39 a share. The total sale was $929,723.

Digital Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates IT-related properties includes datacenter infrastructure that supports the applications and day-to-day operations of social networking and mobile communications. Digital Realty Trust Inc has a market cap of $35.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.660000 with a P/E ratio of 112.20 and P/S ratio of 8.44. The dividend yield of Digital Realty Trust Inc stocks is 3.55%. Digital Realty Trust Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Digital Realty Trust Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • MANAGING DIRECTOR, EUROPE David C Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of DLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $133.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.9% since.
  • EVP, GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING Dyer Corey sold 6,867 shares of DLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $135.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DLR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)