Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) EVP, GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING Dyer Corey Sold $929,723 of Shares

Digital Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates IT-related properties includes datacenter infrastructure that supports the applications and day-to-day operations of social networking and mobile communications. Digital Realty Trust Inc has a market cap of $35.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.660000 with a P/E ratio of 112.20 and P/S ratio of 8.44. The dividend yield of Digital Realty Trust Inc stocks is 3.55%. Digital Realty Trust Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Digital Realty Trust Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

MANAGING DIRECTOR, EUROPE David C Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of DLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $133.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.9% since.

EVP, GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING Dyer Corey sold 6,867 shares of DLR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $135.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.19% since.

