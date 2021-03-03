>
Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) CFO Robert J Warshaw Sold $2.2 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: TW -3.18%

CFO of Tradeweb Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert J Warshaw (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of TW on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $72.21 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Tradeweb Markets Inc has a market cap of $16.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.970000 with a P/E ratio of 80.66 and P/S ratio of 14.93. The dividend yield of Tradeweb Markets Inc stocks is 0.46%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Lee Olesky sold 442,577 shares of TW stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $71.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.66% since.
  • CEO Lee Olesky sold 169,503 shares of TW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $69.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.
  • CEO Lee Olesky sold 154,366 shares of TW stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $68.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.2% since.
  • CEO Lee Olesky sold 179,875 shares of TW stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $68.12. The price of the stock has increased by 4.18% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Robert J Warshaw sold 30,000 shares of TW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $72.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President William Hult sold 215,904 shares of TW stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $74.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.29% since.
  • Chief Admin. and Risk Officer Scott Zucker sold 33,212 shares of TW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $72.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.7% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Justin Peterson sold 50,000 shares of TW stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $72.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.58% since.
  • President William Hult sold 7,454 shares of TW stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $74.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.31% since.
  • President William Hult sold 150,000 shares of TW stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $69.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TW, click here

