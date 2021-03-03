Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) President and CEO Joseph Ciaffoni Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Ciaffoni (insider trades) sold 64,768 shares of COLL on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $22.67 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products through its patented DETERx platform technology. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $760.121 million; its shares were traded at around $21.870000 with a P/E ratio of 28.77 and P/S ratio of 2.47.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of COLL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $22.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technical Officer Alison B Fleming sold 18,235 shares of COLL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $22.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Scott Dreyer sold 7,898 shares of COLL stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $25.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COLL, click here