>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) President and CEO Joseph Ciaffoni Sold $1.5 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: COLL -2.41%

President and CEO of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Ciaffoni (insider trades) sold 64,768 shares of COLL on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $22.67 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products through its patented DETERx platform technology. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $760.121 million; its shares were traded at around $21.870000 with a P/E ratio of 28.77 and P/S ratio of 2.47.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of COLL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $22.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technical Officer Alison B Fleming sold 18,235 shares of COLL stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $22.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.
  • EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Scott Dreyer sold 7,898 shares of COLL stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $25.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.25% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COLL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)