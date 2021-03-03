Kemper Corp (KMPR) EVP, Bus Dev & Reinsurance Mark A. Green Sold $1 million of Shares

EVP, Bus Dev & Reinsurance of Kemper Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark A. Green (insider trades) sold 13,000 shares of KMPR on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $77.13 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Kemper Corp through its subsidiaries, provides automobile, homeowners, life, health, and other insurance products to individuals and businesses. It conducts its operations through two segments: Property & Casualty Insurance and Life & Health Insurance. Kemper Corp has a market cap of $5.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.560000 with a P/E ratio of 12.59 and P/S ratio of 1.00. The dividend yield of Kemper Corp stocks is 1.55%. Kemper Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.30% over the past 10 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director George N Cochran bought 500 shares of KMPR stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.05% since.

Director David P Storch bought 2,000 shares of KMPR stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $70.12. The price of the stock has increased by 10.61% since.

EVP, Bus Dev & Reinsurance Mark A. Green sold 13,000 shares of KMPR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $77.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.56% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KMPR, click here