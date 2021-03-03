Mesa Air Group Inc (MESA) CEO Jonathan G Ornstein Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO of Mesa Air Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jonathan G Ornstein (insider trades) sold 109,828 shares of MESA on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $14.35 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Mesa Air Group Inc has a market cap of $544.195 million; its shares were traded at around $15.300000 with a P/E ratio of 17.79 and P/S ratio of 1.08. Mesa Air Group Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jonathan G Ornstein sold 75,000 shares of MESA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $12.2. The price of the stock has increased by 25.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP/GC/Secretary Brian S Gillman sold 25,000 shares of MESA stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $14.56. The price of the stock has increased by 5.08% since.

Director Harvey W Schiller sold 24,046 shares of MESA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $13.66. The price of the stock has increased by 12.01% since.

Director Ellen N. Artist sold 25,000 shares of MESA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $13.23. The price of the stock has increased by 15.65% since.

EVP/GC/Secretary Brian S Gillman sold 8,185 shares of MESA stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $12.84. The price of the stock has increased by 19.16% since.

Director Spyridon Skiados sold 30,000 shares of MESA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $12.75. The price of the stock has increased by 20% since.

