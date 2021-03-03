>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi Sold $665,260 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: PHAT +0.02%

COO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Azmi Nabulsi (insider trades) sold 14,500 shares of PHAT on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $45.88 a share. The total sale was $665,260.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.870000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of PHAT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $45.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.
  • Director David A Socks sold 70,000 shares of PHAT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $46.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.33% since.
  • COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of PHAT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $39.89. The price of the stock has increased by 14.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PHAT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)