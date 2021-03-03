Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi Sold $665,260 of Shares

COO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Azmi Nabulsi (insider trades) sold 14,500 shares of PHAT on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $45.88 a share. The total sale was $665,260.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.870000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of PHAT stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $45.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.

Director David A Socks sold 70,000 shares of PHAT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $46.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.33% since.

COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of PHAT stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $39.89. The price of the stock has increased by 14.99% since.

