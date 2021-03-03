>
Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL David Victor Christopherson Sold $558,976 of Shares

March 03, 2021

EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Victor Christopherson (insider trades) sold 5,816 shares of FND on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $96.11 a share. The total sale was $558,976.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It offers tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring along with decorative and installation accessories. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a market cap of $9.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.200000 with a P/E ratio of 48.49 and P/S ratio of 3.92. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 30.80% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of FND stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $96. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.08% since.
  • EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL David Victor Christopherson sold 5,816 shares of FND stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $96.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.19% since.
  • CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Thomas V Taylor sold 50,000 shares of FND stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $96. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.08% since.
  • EVP - BUS. DVLPMT, STRATEGY Brian K Robbins sold 2,585 shares of FND stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $97.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.46% since.
  • Director Peter Starrett sold 18,000 shares of FND stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $102.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FND, click here

.

