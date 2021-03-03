Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) President and CEO Kevin T Conroy Sold $1.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin T Conroy (insider trades) sold 9,796 shares of EXAS on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $138.42 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Exact Sciences Corp operates in the healthcare sector. It is a diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences Corp has a market cap of $21.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.570000 with and P/S ratio of 12.86.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 9,796 shares of EXAS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $138.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.56% since.

President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 31,293 shares of EXAS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $136.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.53% since.

President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 16,420 shares of EXAS stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $136.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.14% since.

President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 15,825 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.28% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,230 shares of EXAS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $139.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.1% since.

CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,403 shares of EXAS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $136.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.55% since.

CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,449 shares of EXAS stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $136.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.14% since.

CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,020 shares of EXAS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $142.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.28% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Science Officer Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of EXAS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $138.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.56% since.

Chief Administrative Officer D Scott Coward sold 4,126 shares of EXAS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $139.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.09% since.

SVP, Human Resources Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of EXAS stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $138.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.56% since.

Chief Science Officer Graham Peter Lidgard sold 1,603 shares of EXAS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $137.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.91% since.

SVP, Human Resources Sarah Condella sold 1,098 shares of EXAS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $137.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.91% since.

