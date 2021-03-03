Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) EVP Engineering & CTO David Bass Sold $11 million of Shares

EVP Engineering & CTO of Varonis Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Bass (insider trades) sold 58,750 shares of VRNS on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $187.4 a share. The total sale was $11 million.

Varonis Systems Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. It allows organisations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate unstructured data. Varonis Systems Inc has a market cap of $5.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $170.800000 with and P/S ratio of 18.38.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, President, Chairman Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of VRNS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $182.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Engineering & CTO David Bass sold 58,750 shares of VRNS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $187.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.86% since.

