Lyft Inc (LYFT) CEO Logan Green Sold $53.2 million of Shares

CEO of Lyft Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Logan Green (insider trades) sold 889,000 shares of LYFT on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $59.84 a share. The total sale was $53.2 million.

Lyft Inc has a market cap of $20.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.760000 with and P/S ratio of 8.11.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Logan Green sold 889,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $59.84. The price of the stock has increased by 3.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of LYFT stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $55.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.76% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Lisa Blackwood-kapral sold 5,047 shares of LYFT stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $55.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.76% since.

Director Valerie B Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $57.79. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.

Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 50,000 shares of LYFT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $57.9. The price of the stock has increased by 6.67% since.

