>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lyft Inc (LYFT) CEO Logan Green Sold $53.2 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: LYFT +8.24%

CEO of Lyft Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Logan Green (insider trades) sold 889,000 shares of LYFT on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $59.84 a share. The total sale was $53.2 million.

Lyft Inc has a market cap of $20.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.760000 with and P/S ratio of 8.11.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Logan Green sold 889,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $59.84. The price of the stock has increased by 3.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel and Secretary Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of LYFT stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $55.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.76% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Lisa Blackwood-kapral sold 5,047 shares of LYFT stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $55.76. The price of the stock has increased by 10.76% since.
  • Director Valerie B Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $57.79. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.
  • Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 50,000 shares of LYFT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $57.9. The price of the stock has increased by 6.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LYFT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)