Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) CFO Shaun Holt Sold $757,188 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: BLI -4.96%

CFO of Berkeley Lights Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Shaun Holt (insider trades) sold 12,300 shares of BLI on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $61.56 a share. The total sale was $757,188.

Berkeley Lights Inc has a market cap of $3.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.780000 with and P/S ratio of 53.05.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of BLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $61.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.17% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Shaun Holt sold 12,300 shares of BLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $61.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.52% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Michael E Marks sold 40,000 shares of BLI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $62.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.7% since.
  • Chief Technical Officer Keith Breinlinger sold 13,550 shares of BLI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $61.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.75% since.
  • SVP, Chief Accounting Officer Matthew W. Rosinack sold 21,000 shares of BLI stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $62.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.3% since.
  • Director Sarah Boyce sold 10,000 shares of BLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $61.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.84% since.
  • General Counsel Stuart L Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of BLI stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $61.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BLI, click here

.

