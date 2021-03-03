Atomera Inc (ATOM) CEO and President Scott A. Bibaud Sold $5.1 million of Shares

CEO and President of Atomera Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott A. Bibaud (insider trades) sold 181,802 shares of ATOM on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $27.97 a share. The total sale was $5.1 million.

Atomera Inc is engaged in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its Mears Silicon Technology that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement. Atomera Inc has a market cap of $571.675 million; its shares were traded at around $25.270000 with and P/S ratio of 6317.51. Atomera Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Scott A. Bibaud sold 181,802 shares of ATOM stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $27.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Robert J Mears sold 45,445 shares of ATOM stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $27.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.3% since.

See Remarks Francis Laurencio sold 43,221 shares of ATOM stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $28.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.78% since.

Director John Gerber sold 47,000 shares of ATOM stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $28.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.68% since.

See Remarks Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of ATOM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $27.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.71% since.

Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of ATOM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $27.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ATOM, click here