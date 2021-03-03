Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sold $6.2 million of Shares

CEO of Alphabet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sundar Pichai (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of GOOG on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $2068.5 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

Alphabet Inc is a provider of internet content products and portals. Its suite of brands includes Search, Android, YouTube, Apps, Maps & Ads. Alphabet Inc has a market cap of $1362.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $2026.710000 with a P/E ratio of 34.32 and P/S ratio of 8.09. Alphabet Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Alphabet Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Chief Accounting Officer Amie Thuener O'toole sold 30 shares of GOOG stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $2076.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,199 shares of GOOG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $2056.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

SVP, Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of GOOG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $2056.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

Director Ann Mather sold 26 shares of GOOG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $2056.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

Director John L Hennessy sold 70 shares of GOOG stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $2085.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.

