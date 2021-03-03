>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sold $6.2 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: GOOG -2.37%

CEO of Alphabet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sundar Pichai (insider trades) sold 3,000 shares of GOOG on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $2068.5 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

Alphabet Inc is a provider of internet content products and portals. Its suite of brands includes Search, Android, YouTube, Apps, Maps & Ads. Alphabet Inc has a market cap of $1362.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $2026.710000 with a P/E ratio of 34.32 and P/S ratio of 8.09. Alphabet Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.50% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Alphabet Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of GOOG stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $2068.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, Chief Accounting Officer Amie Thuener O'toole sold 30 shares of GOOG stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $2076.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.
  • Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,199 shares of GOOG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $2056.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.
  • SVP, Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of GOOG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $2056.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.
  • Director Ann Mather sold 26 shares of GOOG stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $2056.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.
  • Director John L Hennessy sold 70 shares of GOOG stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $2085.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GOOG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)