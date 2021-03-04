>
CRH PLC Announces 2020 Full Year Results

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:CRH +2.1% LSE:CRH +2.52%

This document contains inside information

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / (NYSE:NYSE:CRH)(LSE:CRH)

Key Highlights

  • Robust performance in a challenging environment
  • Further EBITDA and margin improvement despite lower activity levels
  • Continued strong cash generation underpinning financial strength and flexibility
  • Net debt/EBITDA of 1.3x, lowest level in over 10 years
  • Strong acquisition pipeline; significant opportunities for future value creation
  • Full-year dividend per share up 25% to 115.0c; 37 years of dividend delivery
  • Recommencing share buyback programme with further tranche of $0.3bn

Summary Financials

2020

LFL

Sales Revenue

$27.6bn

-2%

EBITDA

$4.6bn

+5%

EBITDA Margin

16.8%

+120bps

Operating Cash Flow

$3.9bn

+1%

Albert Manifold, Chief Executive, said today:

"Our 2020 performance is testament to the commitment of our people and the strength and resilience of our business model. Through the repositioning of our business in recent years and our relentless focus on continuous business improvement, we have delivered record levels of profitability, margins and cash generation. Although the near-term outlook remains uncertain, our unique portfolio of businesses together with the strength of our balance sheet leaves us well positioned to capitalise on the growth opportunities that lie ahead."

Ser

Announced Thursday, 4 March 2021

Please click on or paste the following URL into the web browser to view the announcement in full

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0968R_1-2021-3-3.pdf

