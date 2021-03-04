Leads $30 Million Series B Funding Round of Neobroker Nextmarkets

The Alan Howard and Peter Thiel-backed fintech has grown at an average rate of 207% (CAGR) since its launch in 2018

SLIEMA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced it has led a $30 million Series B funding round of nextmarkets, alongside Alan Howard. Since going live in 2018, the innovative FinTech company from Cologne has grown at an average rate of 207% (CAGR), executing well over one million securities transactions in its second full financial year. nextmarkets is also one of the easiest ways for European retail investors to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

As a major shareholder in nextmarkets, the closing of the Series B fundraise has a positive effect on Cryptology's NAV/share of €7.85, demonstrating how quickly the innovative fintech has grown. Cryptology announced today that overall NAV, as of February 28th, 2021, is estimated to be €172.54, well above the price/share it is currently trading at.

The additional capital is intended to further accelerate the European expansion of nextmarkets, founded in Cologne in 2014, and establish the growing fintech as the leading neobroker in Europe. In addition to Germany and Austria, six further countries - the United Kingdom, Portugal, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy - were launched at the end of 2020. The financing round seals a successful 2020 financial year in which the company was able to multiply all key KPIs such as the number of executed transactions, customer deposits, as well as the number of customers.

Cryptology's founding investor, Christian Angermayer, said "We are just at the very beginning of a new retail boom on stock markets. However, the crisis of confidence towards other neobrokers in connection with the Gamestop phenomenon has shown how important it is to choose the right partner. Nextmarkets is 100% transparent, stands completely on its own two feet including its own banking license, and offers true zero-commission trading in stocks, with no hidden fees or limited investment universe. And investors can also trade Bitcoin easily and conveniently with nextmarkets."

"The closing of this fundraise shows our commitment to empower the most innovative crypto-related companies in the world," said Patrick Lowry, Cryptology's newly appointed CEO. "Less than two weeks on the job and we have already made two new investments in amazing companies, with many more in the pipeline. The sleeping giant that is Cryptology is waking!"

Earlier this year, Cryptology shares started trading on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is exploring an international listing.

