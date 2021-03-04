>
GOGL â€“ Notice of Special General Meeting

March 04, 2021 | About: GOGL +1.6%

4 March 2021, Hamilton, Bermuda

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ and OSE: GOGL) (“Golden Ocean” or the "Company”) announces that a Special General Meeting of the Company will be held on 26 March 2021. A copy of the notice of the Special General Meeting and associated information can be found at our website www.goldenocean.bm and in the attached document.

The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to Euronext Oslo Rule Book II item 4.2.4.

Attachment

