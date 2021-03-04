Link Global Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Procure and Operate 1,500 Bitcoin Mining Machines for Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ("LINK" or the "Company"), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining and data hosting operations, is pleased to provide an update on its planned Bitcoin mining operations. The Company, acting as agent for Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV:NDA)(OTC PINK:NPPTF)(FSE:1NW), will be acquiring a fleet of up to 1,500 Bitcoin mining rigs. Link will purchase, install, power and host the machines in exchange for a power purchase agreement and royalty share of Bitcoins mined.

SIGNED SERVICES AGREEMENT MARCH 1st, 2021

LINK offers a turnkey solution to NEPTUNE DIGITAL.

LINK agrees to procure Bitcoin mining machines on behalf of NEPTUNE DIGITAL.

LINK agrees to host and operate NEPTUNE DIGITAL Bitcoin mining machines.

NEPTUNE DIGITAL agrees to an initial 1,500 machines.

NEPTUNE DIGITAL agrees to a base power purchase price and a bitcoin royalty for machine hosting.

ADVANTAGES

LINK offers a cost-effective solution to NEPTUNE DIGITAL.

LINK has the ability to provide other power solutions.

NEPTUNE DIGITAL provides capital to access more machines.

Shared accountability creates a motivation for efficiency, maximizing net profit revenue through innovative solutions.

Link President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jenkins commented, "The agreement is a great arrangement for both parties where LINK brings the hardware and mining expertise while Neptune has a great reputation for its depth on the management of digital assets. This represents the beginning of another solid relationship with an established company. Cale Moodie and his team at Neptune are highly knowledgeable and excellent to work with. This solution for Neptune is scalable with transparency for both sides. We look forward to growing this relationship and the inventory of miners we supply and host for them. This relationship further solidifies LINK's business model of realizing bitcoin earning potential with minimal capital outlay."

Neptune's CEO Cale Moodie also commented, "We are extremely pleased with the Link and Neptune partnership. Link provides a solid foundation of mining expertise and the turnkey approach allows us to focus on management of our growing digital asset base. We look forward to a very profitable and growing partnership as we bring online this new accretive revenue stream for our shareholders."

About Link Global Technologies Inc.

Link is engaged in providing infrastructure and operating expertise for digital mining and data hosting operations. Link's objectives include locating and securing, for lease and option to purchase, properties with access to low-cost, reliable power, and deploying this low-cost power to conduct digital mining and supply clean energy and infrastructure for other data-hosting services.

On behalf of Link Global Technologies Inc.

Stephen Jenkins

Chief Executive Officer & Director

For more information visit http://linkglobal.io/ or contact:

Steve Jenkins

[email protected]

+1-877-770-6545

For investor information please contact:

[email protected]

+1-833-707-8708

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "forecast", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited, to: statements with respect to the agreement with Neptune Digital and the terms and potential benefits thereof; and other statements regarding the business plans of the Company. All such forward-looking statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. In the case of the Company, these risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, without limitation: that actual results from the relationship with Neptune Digital may differ materially from the parties' expectations; those set out in the Company's most recent MD&A, fluctuations in the price of electricity, fluctuations in the price of digital currencies/Bitcoin, the future potential halving of Bitcoin, increases in the network difficulty rate and price of digital currencies/Bitcoin, negative changes in the level of digital currency/Bitcoin rewards per block, the securing of economic rates for the purchase of power, the opportunities for acquiring digital currency mining hardware, unanticipated changes in laws, regulations or other industry standards affecting the business of the Company, reliance on key management personnel, the Company's ability to implement its business plan, litigation risk, stock price volatility, the effects of general economic and other factors beyond the control of the Company, and other matters that may occur in the future. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE: Link Global Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: