Orosur Mining Inc Announces Notice of Investor and Analyst Conference Call

March 04, 2021 | About: TSX:OMI +1.25% AIM:OMI +0%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce that the Company will hold an investor and analyst conference call on 18th March 2021, at 16:30 (UK Local time). The Company's Chief Executive, Brad George, and Chairman Louis Castro, will host the call followed by a question and answer session. To participate in this conference call, please dial in to the following:

Standard International Access
Tel: + 44 (0) 33 0551 0200

UK Toll Free
Tel: 0808 109 0700

Password
Orosur Mining

Should participants wish to submit questions beforehand, please send to [email protected] by 17:00 (UK Local time) by 15th March 2021.

Shortly following the conference call, a recording will be available to download from the Company website https://www.orosur.ca for seven days.

For further information please contact :
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
[email protected]
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Zoe Alexander
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
[email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633387/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Notice-of-Investor-and-Analyst-Conference-Call

