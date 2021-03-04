Epson Announces Sponsorship of Crayola IDEAworks®: The Creativity Exhibition

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Color is at the forefront of the imagination – it has the ability to breathe life into drawings and stories, inspire creativity, encourage future dreams, as well as enhance learning both inside and outside the traditional classroom. To underscore its passion for innovation and color, Epson today announced it is sponsoring Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition. For over a century, Crayola has sparked imagination and ignited creativity all over the world. Best known for their iconic box of crayons, the spectrum of Crayola products is rooted in innovation and invention. To support the Crayola IDEAworks exhibition, Epson printers and projectors will be leveraged throughout to provide attendees with an immersive experience that promotes creativity. The exhibition, produced by Agency 808, recently opened at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on Feb. 13, 2021.

"The Crayola IDEAworks exhibition is a creative way to engage audiences and encourage families to use their imagination through immersive activities and colorful experiences," said Mike Isgrig, vice president, North American Consumer Sales and Marketing, Epson America. "Our technology is designed to bring visionary experiences to life and we are thrilled to be working with Crayola and Agency 808 to enhance their state-of-the-art exhibition and further encourage kids and families to express creativity through color, whether that be through expressive art or everyday problem solving."

In its exclusive, limited run in Philadelphia, the exhibition will inspire visitors to develop and expand their problem-solving skills through a variety of activities that will promote design thinking, while empowering creativity. Guests at Crayola IDEAworks will immerse themselves in state-of-the-art digital interactives and exhibits that will provide a personalized adventure guided by RFID wristbands. During the exhibition, guests will encounter three distinct areas—the IDEA Workshop, Colorverse™ and the Grand Finale. Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition is currently open at The Franklin Institute for a limited time, before embarking on a multi-city, U.S. tour. The exhibition is produced by Agency 808 in collaboration with The Franklin Institute, and tickets are on sale now.

"Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition pushes the boundaries on every industry norm," says Clayton Ferguson, Agency808 Principal and Executive Producer. "We've pulled together a team of the brightest and most experienced minds in the business to design an exhibition that fosters creative problem-solving skills through interactive challenges in a way that has never been done before. Epson, as a key partner, enhanced our ability to showcase new and innovative technologies in projection and printing capabilities."

"Crayola believes that everyone has creativity innately inside of them, and we continue to look for new ways to ignite it," said Warren Schorr, VP of business development and global licensing, Crayola. "Creativity can be awakened through a multitude of avenues, and we are thrilled to have Epson as an inaugural sponsor to align with our support of color, education, and creativity. Their products bring excitement and enthusiasm to our exhibition and our guests."

Crayola IDEAworks will feature Epson Pro L1075UNL premium compact large venue projectors with 4K Enhancement Technology1 in the Introductory Theater welcoming guests to the experience, and in the Grand Finale, displaying immersive celebratory projections. In addition, PowerLite® 700U ultra short-throw laser projectors will be showcased for interactive activities. Traveling to Mars, visitors tackle the challenges of living an active lifestyle in space. In the Space Sportsplex, guests design a ball to try to hit a target in Mars' low gravity atmosphere—things are not as easy as they are on Earth! Traveling to the depths of the ocean, guests can problem solve like marine biologists and use their creativity to play sounds to regenerate a coral reef ecosystem through a reactive projection. The Grand Finale will also include multiple in touchscreen kiosks that incorporate ColorWorks® C3500 label printers. Guests tap RFID wristbands one last time to reveal their creative style, showing individual strengths through a character profile. Featuring a fusion of cutting-edge technology with unique hands-on exhibits, Crayola IDEAworks is for families of all ages.

For more information, and to purchase tickets for the world premiere of Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition, visit www.fi.edu/crayola-ideaworks.

About Epson Projectors

Epson's award-winning laser projectors leverage 3LCD technology and a laser light source to deliver vibrant, true-to-life images. From large-scale architectural mapping and live events, to experiential signage, such as fine art pieces, window displays or wayfinding, Epson's laser projectors deliver solutions for a wide range of applications. For additional information about Epson's large venue and digital signage projector solutions, visit www.epson.com/largevenue and www.epson.com/digitalsignage.

About Epson ColorWorks C3500

The on-demand label printer produces full color labels at a low entry price point, the ColorWorks C3500 provides speeds of up to four inches per second.2 Epson ColorWorks on-demand inkjet label printers that can help increase productivity and reduce the cost of using pre-printed labels. Ideal for high mix label requirements, ColorWorks solutions deliver fast, full–color, high–volume, heavy production labels, tickets, etc. For additional information about Epson's ColorWorks on-demand label solutions, visit www.epson.com/colorworks.

About Agency 808

Operating out of Nashville, Agency808 is a creative agency that serves children, their families, and the brands they love via location-based entertainment, traveling exhibitions, pop-ups, and holiday experiences. Agency808 is home to storytellers and experimental architects that bring ideas to life by curating and developing immersive, compelling experiences that create meaningful, emotional connections that resonate with audiences. For more information about Agency808, visit www.agency808.com.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa. and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is the worldwide leader in children's creative expression products. Known for the iconic Crayola Crayon first introduced in 1903, the Crayola brand has grown into a portfolio of innovative art tools, crafting activities, and creativity toys that offer children innovative new ways to use color to create everything imaginable. Consumers can find a wide array of Crayola products in the "Crayola Aisle" at all major retailers. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 4K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

2 When printing 2.2-inches (56mm) width bidirectional mode, with banding reduction disabled in 360x360 dpi resolution.

EPSON, ColorWorks, and PowerLite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

