>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Alfa Laval wins energy efficiency order in North Africa

March 04, 2021 | About: OSTO:ALFA +2.21% OTCPK:ALFVY +1.64%

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, March 4, 2021

LUND, Sweden, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling - has won an order to supply Alfa Laval OLMI air coolers to a refinery in Egypt. The order has a value of approximately SEK 95 million and was booked in the business unit Welded Heat Exchangers of the Energy Division. Deliveries are scheduled for 2021 and 2022.

The order comprises different types of air coolers for energy efficiency duties and will be used for converting heavy crude oil into more valuable products. The air coolers, delivered stepwise, is part of a project to upgrade the refinery with more efficient technologies.

"Managing energy in a responsible way is of big importance to the energy-intensive refinery and petrochemical industries. Our energy efficient heat transfer solutions play an important role in saving energy, thereby also reducing the CO2 emissions. It has a positive impact on both our customers' bottom line and the climate," says Susanne Pahlén Åklundh, President of the Energy Division at Alfa Laval.

Did you know that… Refineries account for about 6-8 percent of all industrial energy consumption, and that the energy costs can represent up to 50 percent of their total operating expenditures?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 16,700 employees. Annual sales in 2020 were SEK 41.5 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

www.alfalaval.com

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval
Tel: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Eva Schiller
PR Manager
Alfa Laval
Tel: + 46 46 36 71 01
Mobile: +46 709 38 71 01

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-wins-energy-efficiency-order-in-north-africa,c3300055

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-wins-energy-efficiency-order-in-north-africa-301240363.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)