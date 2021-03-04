Eaton Vance Management Buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Baxter International Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Eaton Vance Management (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Baxter International Inc, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Horace Mann Educators Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eaton Vance Management. As of 2020Q4, Eaton Vance Management owns 1496 stocks with a total value of $126.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eaton+vance+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,518,634 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.60% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,631,392 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,026,534 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,760,200 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.56% Facebook Inc (FB) - 10,888,562 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.31%

Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $75.63, with an estimated average price of $65.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,265,526 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,432,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $132.18 and $133.11, with an estimated average price of $132.7. The stock is now traded at around $130.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 541,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in PVH Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.29 and $96.4, with an estimated average price of $76.39. The stock is now traded at around $104.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 832,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.68 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $40.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,288,322 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management initiated holding in Viad Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.8 and $36.17, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 902,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 89.60%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 43,518,634 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 100.89%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3005.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 1,631,392 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 102.73%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.07. The stock is now traded at around $227.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 21,026,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 97.56%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2026.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,760,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 99.31%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $255.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 10,888,562 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 112.97%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $192.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 13,098,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in Horace Mann Educators Corp. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.63, with an estimated average price of $38.59.

Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in Westamerica Bancorp. The sale prices were between $51.49 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $55.13.

Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $150.05 and $200.05, with an estimated average price of $171.77.

Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.34 and $48.16, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp. The sale prices were between $165.81 and $183.73, with an estimated average price of $174.17.

Eaton Vance Management sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Eaton Vance Management reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.31%. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $86.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Eaton Vance Management still held 15,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management reduced to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 72.07%. The sale prices were between $75.39 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Eaton Vance Management still held 387,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management reduced to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 80.36%. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $34.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Eaton Vance Management still held 194,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management reduced to a holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc by 97.54%. The sale prices were between $27.69 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $30.05. The stock is now traded at around $28.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Eaton Vance Management still held 28,378 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 31.81%. The sale prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56. The stock is now traded at around $167.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Eaton Vance Management still held 271,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Eaton Vance Management reduced to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 89.15%. The sale prices were between $115.67 and $182.81, with an estimated average price of $153.14. The stock is now traded at around $200.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Eaton Vance Management still held 13,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.