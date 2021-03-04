5 Retailers Popular Among Gurus

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of March 4, the following retailers are popular among gurus.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has a market cap of $1.56 trillion. Its revenue has grown 25.90% over the past 10 years.

The online retailer is held by 44 gurus, including Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.32%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20%.

As of March 4, the share price of $3,094 was 90.31% below the 52-week high and 12.89% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has lost 2.89%.

Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) has a market cap of $635 billion. Its revenue has climbed 56.70% over the past 10 years.

Among the 33 gurus invested in the Chinese online and mobile commerce company, Fisher is #1 with 0.52% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.46% and Sands with 0.39%.

As of March 4, the share price of $234 was 26.59% below the 52-week high and 37.93% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 2.88%.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has a market cap of $215.25 billion.

The company, which provides a platform for value-minded buyers focusing on the interactive shopping experiences, is held by eight gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.15% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.58%, Fisher with 0.33% and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.12%.

As of March 4, shares were trading with a price-book ratio of 50.36. The share price of $175.52 was 17.44% below the 52-week high and 481.19% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has gained 5.24%.

JD.com

JD.com Inc. (JD) has a market cap of $149.38 billion. Its revenue has climbed 28.40% over the past 10 years.

A total of 17 gurus hold shares in the e-commerce company. With 3.33% of outstanding shares, Coleman is the largest guru shareholder, followed by Fisher with 0.51% and Dodge & Cox with 0.36%.

On March 4, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 21.09. The share price of $163.05 was 11% below the 52-week high and 194.74% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has declined 11.64%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) has a market cap of $119.19 billion. Its revenue has grown 5.80% over the past 10 years.

A total of 20 gurus own shares of the home improvement retailer. The company's largest guru shareholder is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.69% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 049%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.24% and Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

On March 4, the share price of $1,642 was 9.75% below the 52-week high and 171.75% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 21.09. Year to date, the stock price has risen 1.66%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

