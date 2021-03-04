>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Capital Senior Living to Present and Host Investor Meetings at Barclay's Global Healthcare Conference

March 04, 2021 | About: CSU -0.81%

DALLAS, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company” or “Capital Senior Living”) (: CSU), a leading owner/operator of senior living communities and services, announced today that Kimberly S. Lody, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brandon Ribar, Chief Operating Officer, will provide a Company update and host virtual investor meetings at the Barclay's Global Healthcare Conference March 9-11, 2021. To arrange a meeting, investors should request an appointment through the conference portal.

The Company update will occur from 9:10 to 9:35 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 11, 2021. The presentation will be livestreamed for conference participants, and a replay will be available on the Capital Senior Living website until April 30, 2021.

About Capital Senior Living
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 81 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 20 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook. 

For more information, contact: Kimberly Lody (972) 308-8323, [email protected]

ti?nf=ODE4NDMwMCM0MDQ4MDUwIzIwMDc4MTc=
888c8192-2bff-48d9-bc53-5d14ce0ddc39

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)