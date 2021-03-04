>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Harpoon Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

March 04, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. ( HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Harpoon’s management will host a webcast and conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-951-6894 for domestic callers and 409-216-0624 for international callers and entering the conference code: 4785099. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.harpoontx.com.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. Harpoon’s first ProTriTAC product candidate, HPN601, targets tumor antigen epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM), for the treatment of solid tumors and is currently in preclinical studies. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Georgia Erbez
Chief Financial Officer
650-443-7400
[email protected]

Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858-356-5932
[email protected]

