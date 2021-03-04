>
Articles 

BioXcel Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

March 04, 2021 | About: BTAI -3.64%

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BioXcel” or the “Company”) ( BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating and financial results.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date/Time: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-2985
International: 201-378-4915

The webcast will be accessible* under "Events" on the News & Media page of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Replay
Domestic: 877-660-6853
International: 201-612-7415
Conference ID: 13716684

*Replay available through at least March 25, 2021

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation and opioid withdrawal symptoms, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Contact Information:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.
www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

Investor Relations:
Mary Coleman
BioXcel Therapeutics, VP of Investment Relations
[email protected]
1.475.238.6837

John Graziano
Solebury Trout
[email protected]
1.646.378.2942

Media:

Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
[email protected]
1.646.378.2967

Comments

