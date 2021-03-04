Provention Bio to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

RED BANK, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated disease, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in March.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Andrew Drechsler, Provention Bio's Chief Financial Officer will provide a corporate update at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. The webcast will be available beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 am E.T and can be accessed by visiting the Events and Webcasts section of the Company's website: http://investors.proventionbio.com/events.

Oppenheimer & Co. 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Additionally, the company announced that Ashleigh Palmer, Provention Bio's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder will participate in a fireside chat presentation at the Oppenheimer & Co. 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:10 pm E.T. The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the Events and Webcasts section of the Company's website: http://investors.proventionbio.com/events.

Both webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Provention Bio, Inc.:

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated disease. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for teplizumab, its lead investigational drug candidate, for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals, has been filed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company's pipeline includes additional clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

Internet Posting of Information:

Provention Bio, Inc. uses its website, www.proventionbio.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company's website in the "News" section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the Company's website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Contacts:

Robert Doody, VP of Investor Relations

[email protected]

484-639-7235

Sam Martin, Argot Partners

[email protected]

212-600-1902

Media Contact:

Lori Rosen, LDR Communications

[email protected]

917-553-6808

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provention-bio-to-present-at-two-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-301240159.html

