Johnson Controls to present at the JP Morgan Industrials Conference

CORK, Ireland, March 4, 2021
CORK, Ireland, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Chairman and CEO George Oliver, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Olivier Leonetti will speak at the JP Morgan Industrials Conference held virtually on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 10:30a.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.
