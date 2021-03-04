>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Walker & Dunlop Appoints Donna Wells to Board of Directors

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:WD -0.73%

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., March 4, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has appointed Donna Wells to its board of directors as an independent director and member of the audit committee.

Walker & Dunlop Appoints Donna Wells to Board of Directors

Ms. Wells is the Chief Executive Officer of Valencia Ventures, LLC, a strategic consulting and corporate governance firm which she founded. Previously, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Mindflash Technologies, Inc., an enterprise software company providing cloud-based training platforms to businesses. Prior to Mindflash, Ms. Wells held a number of senior marketing roles at Mint Software, Intuit, Expedia, American Express, and Charles Schwab.

Willy Walker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Donna to Walker & Dunlop's board of directors with her deep knowledge in marketing, branding, and financial services technology. Donna's FinTech background, combined with her innovative marketing experience, will bring valuable insight and guidance to Walker & Dunlop's board as we continue focusing on expanding our brand and developing innovative technologies."

Mr. Walker continued, "Walker & Dunlop has consistently been focused on being a leader in diversity and equity in the commercial real estate industry. We are committed to adding the best and most talented diversity to our team at all levels, including our board. We believe the significant diversity of our board members, with women and minorities representing 44% of the current board, will lead to better decision-making, better outcomes, and more innovation by W&D."

Ms. Wells sits on a number of public and private company boards including Mitek Systems, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, Betterment, and Happy Money. Ms. Wells received a B.S. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from Stanford University. She is also a Lecturer in Management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 950+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-appoints-donna-wells-to-board-of-directors-301240113.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)