GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for February 2021

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:GOL -0.21% BSP:GOLL4 -1.45%

SÃO PAULO, March 4, 2021

SÃO PAULO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of February 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

During February, GOL operated an average of 355 flights per day and adjusted frequencies to match lower demand in its hubs in Congonhas (São Paulo), Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), Brasília (Distrito Federal), Fortaleza (Ceará) and Salvador (Bahia). GOL remains disciplined in its leadership of the market.

February/21 x January/21 Highlights:

  • In the domestic market in February 2021, demand (RPK) for GOL's flights decreased 38% over January 2021 and supply (ASK) decreased by 36% over January 2021. GOL's domestic load factor was 80.8% in February.
  • GOL did not operate regular international flights during the month.

February/21 Preliminary Traffic Figures:


Monthly Traffic Figures (¹)

Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹)

LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data *

Feb/21

Feb/20

% Var.

2M21

2M20

% Var.

Feb/21

LTM

Feb/20

LTM

% Var.

Total GOL










Departures

9,947

21,267

-53.2%

25,108

47,159

-46.8%

102,477

262,836

-61.0%

Seats (thousand)

1,735

3,659

-52.6%

4,393

8,136

-46.0%

17,796

46,072

-61.4%

ASK (million)

2,089

4,209

-50.4%

5,367

9,383

-42.8%

21,126

51,367

-58.9%

RPK (million)

1,688

3,399

-50.3%

4,416

7,741

-43.0%

16,800

42,116

-60.1%

Load factor

80.8%

80.8%

0.0 p.p

82.3%

82.5%

-0.2 p.p

79.5%

82.0%

-2.5 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

1,381

2,854

-51.6%

3,548

6,478

-45.2%

13,846

36,775

-62.3%

Domestic GOL










Departures

9,947

19,715

-49.5%

25,108

43,787

-42.7%

101,457

245,439

-58.7%

Seats (thousand)

1,735

3,394

-48.9%

4,393

7,559

-41.9%

17,622

43,067

-59.1%

ASK (million)

2,089

3,584

-41.7%

5,367

8,015

-33.0%

20,709

44,285

-53.2%

RPK (million)

1,688

2,934

-42.5%

4,416

6,717

-34.3%

16,535

36,723

-55.0%

Load factor

80.8%

81.9%

-1.1 p.p

82.3%

83.8%

-1.5 p.p

79.8%

82.9%

-3.1 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

1,381

2,677

-48.4%

3,548

6,097

-41.8%

13,733

34,678

-60.4%

International GOL










Departures

0

1,552

N.A.

0

3,372

N.A.

1,020

17,397

-94.1%

Seats (thousand)

0

265

N.A.

0

577

N.A.

174

3,005

-94.2%

ASK (million)

0

625

N.A.

0

1,368

N.A.

417

7,083

-94.1%

RPK (million)

0

465

N.A.

0

1,024

N.A.

265

5,393

-95.1%

Load factor

0

74.4%

N.A.

0

74.9%

N.A.

63.7%

76.1%

-12.4 p.p

Pax on board (thousand)

0

177

N.A.

0

381

N.A.

113

2,097

-94.6%

On-time Departures

97.2%

90.2%

7.0 p.p

96.0%

91.1%

4.9 p.p

95.5%

90.3%

5.3 p.p

Flight Completion

98.8%

98.9%

-0.1 p.p

99.0%

99.2%

-0.2 p.p

97.3%

98.1%

-0.9 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand)

3.3

7.0

-53.1%

6.5

14.1

-53.9%

33.4

99.1

-66.3%












* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations
[email protected]
www.voegol.com.br/ir
+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL serves more than 36 million passengers annually. With Brazil's largest network, GOL offers customers more than 750 daily flights to over 100 destinations in Brazil and in South America, the Caribbean and the United States. GOLLOG's cargo transportation and logistics business serves more than 3,400 Brazilian municipalities and more than 200 international destinations in 95 countries. SMILES allows over 16 million registered clients to accumulate miles and redeem tickets to more than 700 destinations worldwide on the GOL partner network. Headquartered in São Paulo, GOL has a team of approximately 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals and operates a fleet of 128 Boeing 737 aircraft, delivering Brazil's top on-time performance and an industry leading 20-year safety record. GOL has invested billions of Reais in facilities, products and services and technology to enhance the customer experience in the air and on the ground. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ir.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gol-discloses-preliminary-traffic-figures-for-february-2021-301240532.html

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.


