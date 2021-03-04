>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Yatsen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:YSG

PR Newswire

GUANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020 on March 11, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call on March 11, 2021 at 7:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Mainland China (toll free):

400-120-1203

Hong Kong (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Conference ID:

10152710

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 18, 2021:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10152710

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market with the mission of creating an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers in China and around the world. The Company has launched three fast-growing, successful color cosmetics and skincare brands: Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby's Choice, and has recently acquired Galénic, an iconic premium skincare brand. Leveraging its digitally native direct-to-customer business model, the Company has built a platform with core capabilities that disrupt every part of the traditional beauty industry value chain and deliver greater value to its customers. The Company reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Yatsen Holding Limited
Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yatsen-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-11-2021-301240384.html

SOURCE Yatsen Holding Limited


