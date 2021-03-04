Yatsen to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 11, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Holding Limited ("Yatsen" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020 on March 11, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call on March 11, 2021 at 7:30 am Eastern Time (8:30 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States (toll free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (toll free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (toll free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Conference ID: 10152710

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 18, 2021:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 10152710

About Yatsen Holding Limited

For more information, please visit http://ir.yatsenglobal.com/.

