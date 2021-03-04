>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Alkermes to Hold Virtual Investor Day

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:ALKS -1.23%

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 25, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT). During the event, members of Alkermes' senior management and research and development team will discuss the company's research and development strategy in neuroscience and oncology, review clinical data and strategy related to nemvaleukin alfa (ALKS 4230) and highlight the company's earlier stage development programs, including ALKS 1140. The company will also discuss the Value Enhancement Plan announced in December 2020.

Pre-registration for the webcast is available on the Investors section of the company's website at www.alkermes.com. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investors section of the company's website at www.alkermes.com for 30 days following the presentation.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes'website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-to-hold-virtual-investor-day-301240385.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)