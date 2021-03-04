>
Escalade Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:ESCA -0.05%

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 4, 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on March 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide. To obtain more information on the Company and its products, visit our website at: www.EscaladeInc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X™, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK® and Cajun Bowfishing™ archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; RAVE Sports® water recreation products; Atomic®, Victory Tailgate®, Triumph™ Sports, Viva Sol®, Zume Games® recreational games; DURA® and Onix® pickleball equipment; Goalrilla™, Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; American Heritage Billiards® - premium billiards and game room assortment; and Cue&Case® - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports' products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escalade-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-14-per-share-301240390.html

SOURCE Escalade, Incorporated


