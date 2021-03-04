accessoÂ® Broadens Partnership with Alterra Mountain Company to Deliver Contactless Mobile F&B Capabilities

ORLANDO, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc(AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider to leisure, entertainment and cultural markets, has expanded its partnership with Alterra Mountain Company to provide six of the company's North American mountain destinations – Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia; Deer Valley Resort in Utah; Mammoth Mountain in California; Steamboat in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows in California; and, Blue Mountain Resort in Ontario, Canada – with mobile food and beverage (F&B) technology.

Alterra Mountain Company currently leverages accesso's guest experience management technology, The Experience Engine™ (TE2), to power the app for its global season pass, Ikon Pass. The new and enhanced integration of technology enables more than 40 food and beverage service locations across six ski areas to provide guests access to mobile ordering and restaurant arrival time booking functionality. This augmented use of the TE2 solution also extends Alterra Mountain Company's ability to establish guest profiles through a centralized guest identity and stored wallet feature and linking of mobile F&B purchases and restaurant arrival bookings.

The flexible operating model offered by accesso's guest experience management platform provides operators a variety of ways to cater to guests' mobile F&B needs. Guests have the power to curate the dining experience they desire, with easy access to dining information and menu specifics that they can explore at their own pace. Once they decide on their restaurant, they can book an arrival time or go straight to ordering their food. When ordering, guests can customize their selections, claim special offers customized for them and choose their preferred method of pickup or delivery order fulfillment – all through the Ikon Pass mobile app or a separate, standalone web portal. The multichannel availability of mobile F&B ordering with the TE2 solution eliminates any limitations on guests based on technology access, allowing them to order food from anywhere, at any time and with any device. Finally, the platform's Kitchen Order Management System enables orders to be managed and delivered quickly and efficiently supporting an array of operating procedures.

"Over the last two years, we've seen the power of Accesso technology through our collaboration on the Ikon Pass app, which has enabled us to help provide our guests with new technologies that offer convenience and a seamless experience," said Ellen Lee, senior vice president of digital marketing and experience, Alterra Mountain Company.

accesso's food and beverage solution is designed to greatly streamline operations, providing staff access to the ordering system via traditional printers, mobile tablets and more. And, for seated dining areas, operators can offer same-day bookings or advance reservations, allowing for greater, more accurate capacity control, which is key for safety and security of guests and staff alike in the age of physical distancing. Additionally, operators benefit from the ability to craft data-driven, revenue-boosting up-sell and cross-sell opportunities that match the preferences of each unique guest, ensuring that offers are delivered at the right time and to the right person.

"We're very proud to expand our partnership with Alterra Mountain Company – a forward-thinking leader in its industry – and look forward to working together to redefine F&B operations at several of its North American properties," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "Today, harnessing the power of contactless technology is more important than ever. We appreciate the opportunity to support Alterra Mountain Company as it works to provide a convenient and unforgettable experience for its guests, while creating new opportunities for revenue generation in the process."

About accesso Technology Group, plc

At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.

accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.

Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.

Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 15 iconic year-round destinations, including the world's largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage, retail and service businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company's family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and, CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination's unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

