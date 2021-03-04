Harmony Biosciences Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced that it will issue a press release on the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Harmony will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the call, please dial (833) 614-1471 (domestic) or +1 (914) 987-7209 (international), and reference passcode 5049024. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

A replay of the call will be available within 24 hours by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering conference ID: 5049024. The replay will be available until April 1, 2021.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare, neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony Biosciences, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Lisa Caperelli

610-608-0215

[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Nancy Leone

215-891-6046

[email protected]

