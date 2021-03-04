>
Articles 

Autodesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:ADSK -1.66%

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 4, 2021

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

March 11, 2021 Berenberg Design Software Conference 2021 - Virtual

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Autodesk's Investor Relations Website at www.autodesk.com/investors. Please go to the Website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software. For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.

About Autodesk
Autodesk makes software for people who make things. If you've ever driven a high-performance car, admired a towering skyscraper, used a smartphone, or watched a great film, chances are you've experienced what millions of Autodesk customers are doing with our software. Autodesk gives you the power to make anything. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.

Autodesk uses its investors www.autodesk.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Autodesk is a registered trademark of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Autodesk reserves the right to alter product and services offerings, and specifications and pricing at any time without notice, and is not responsible for typographical or graphical errors that may appear in this document.

© 2021 Autodesk, Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autodesk-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301240370.html

SOURCE Autodesk, Inc.


