Protalix BioTherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

CARMIEL, Israel, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX) (TASE: PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell–based protein expression system, today announced today announced that the Company's management will participate and present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, a virtual conference taking place March 9–10, 2021.

Dror Bashan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, has recorded a presentation that will be available beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 am ET at the following website: http://tinyurl.com/ftw6h8za. Those interested in registering for the conference can do so here: https://hcwevents.com/globalconference/.

A webcast of the presentation will also be available at www.protalix.com on the event calendar page, https://protalixbiotherapeutics.gcs-web.com/events0. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified version of the recombinant human α–Galactosidase–A protein for the proposed treatment of Fabry disease; alidornase alfa or PRX–110, for the treatment of various human respiratory diseases or conditions; PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa, and with SarcoMed USA, Inc. for the worldwide development and commercialization of PRX–110 for use in the treatmentof any human respiratory disease or condition including, but not limited to, sarcoidosis, pulmonary fibrosis, and other related diseases via inhaled delivery.

Investor Contact

Chuck Padala, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

+1-646-627-8390

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protalix-biotherapeutics-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-301240443.html

SOURCE Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.