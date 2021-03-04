>
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
3 High Earnings Return Stocks

They are doubling the monthly spot rate on 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds

March 04, 2021 | About: BRK.A -1.41% RIO -3.64% MS +1.08%

Choosing stocks whose earnings return is more than double the monthly spot rate of the 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds attributes a higher probability to unearth high-return investments, in my opinion. These investment-grade bonds represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds are granting a monthly spot rate of 2.99% as of the writing of this article, the following three stocks could attract the attention of investors, as their earnings returns are yielding more than 5.98% at price-earnings ratios of less than 16.72.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A

Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A shares (NYSE:BRK.A) were trading at $381,680 each at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $580.66 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based international conglomerate holding company grants an earnings return of 7.12% and has a price-earnings ratio of 14.05.

The share price has risen by 21.17% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $239,440 to $385,000.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of hold with an average target price of approximately $485,757 per share for this stock.

Rio Tinto PLC

Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) were trading at a price of $90.86 each at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $145.36 billion.

The Australian multinational metals and mining corporation grants an earnings return of 7.11% and has a price-earnings ratio of 14.07.

The stock has risen by 84.41% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $35.35 to $92.85.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight and have established an average target price of $102.33 per share for this stock.

Morgan Stanley

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were trading at $82.06 each at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $154.31 billion.

The New York-based investment bank major grants an earnings return of 7.85% and has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74.

The stock has risen by 92.67% over the past year for a 52-week range of $27.20 to $82.94.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a rating of 5 out of 10 to its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average target price of $84.40 per share for this stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. I hold a Master\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

