Evergy Inc (EVRG) President and CEO David A Campbell Bought $529,200 of Shares

President and CEO of Evergy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A Campbell (insider trades) bought 10,000 shares of EVRG on 03/03/2021 at an average price of $52.92 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $529,200.

Westar Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, acts as an electricity provider in Kansas, providing generation, transmission, and distribution services in the central and northeastern regions of the state. Evergy Inc has a market cap of $12.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $53.710000 with a P/E ratio of 19.75 and P/S ratio of 2.49. The dividend yield of Evergy Inc stocks is 3.82%. Evergy Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.30% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO David A Campbell bought 10,000 shares of EVRG stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $52.92. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP - CFO Kirkland B Andrews bought 10,000 shares of EVRG stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $53.48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP/Principal Financial Ofcr Anthony D Somma sold 32,423 shares of EVRG stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $53.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EVRG, click here