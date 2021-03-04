New Austin Marriott Downtown Brings Inspiring Hospitality Experience To The Heart Of The Texas Capital

AUSTIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Austin Marriott Downtown opens today, steps away from the most popular downtown tourist attractions, bars and restaurants. The hotel represents the newest design vision for Marriott Hotels, the signature brand of Marriott International, where spaces and amenities are crafted to allow guests to achieve moments of creative brilliance.

The 31-story stylishly-designed tower fits seamlessly into the Austin skyline and speaks to the needs of today's modern traveler, including hand-crafted food and beverage offerings, advanced health and safety features, and plenty of outdoor and socially distant options for connecting with others.

Guests will feel a sense of place the moment they walk in the door, whether they're in town for a staycation, weekend getaway, business trip, meeting or convention. The hotel's design is inspired by its home city, with limestone and Texas Cedar native to central Texas used throughout the hotel.

Guest rooms start on level seven to maximize views of Lady Bird Lake, the University of Texas campus, the city skyline, and in the distance, Texas Hill Country. Of the 613 guest rooms the hotel offers 25 luxurious suites. The reimagined rooms offer a spacious and elevated look complete with tailored solutions that are as inventive as its guests.

Based on consumer insights, locally-inspired accents offer a sense of place, and the work surface provides flexibility to freely move and use technology wherever the guest desires. Deluxe walk-in showers and spa-like lighting complete the relaxed experience throughout the room.

Hand-Crafted Food and Drinks

From top to bottom, Austin Marriott Downtown's restaurants and bars are sure to be new local favorites.

Zanzibar. Seven stories up and a world away. Zanzibar ( www.ZanzibarATX.com ), a lush tropical rooftop terrace and pool oasis with stunning views of downtown, opened before the hotel in September 2020. It quickly became a popular spot among Austin locals and travelers alike, known as a socially distant outdoor rooftop where guests can escape the everyday with modern tiki cocktails. It features its own street-level elevator access on San Jacinto Boulevard to transport you seven stories up and a world away.

Zanzibar's menu features modern tiki cocktails and island-inspired small plates. Specialty drinks are influenced with exotic spices grown right in Zanzibar, including cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and clove. Zanzibar is known as 'spice island' and was once the largest exporter of spices in the world so the drink and food menus reflect Zanzibar's unique sense of place and flavors.

Corinne Restaurant. Honest food + drink. Featuring one of the largest outdoor patios on West Cesar Chavez Street, Corinne ( www.CorinneATX.com ) is an honest and fresh neighborhood dining and cocktail spot serving authentic regional classics and American comfort food with an emphasis on signature rotisserie dishes. Featured dishes include Rotisserie Chicken dusted with mustard, thyme and lemon, Truffled Bucatini and Wagyu Beef Tartare. This is the second Corinne location following the first that opened in Denver in 2017.

The Lobbyist. The Lobbyist is not only a clever nod to Austin's history as a capital city, but it will also provide locals and hotel guests alike with a place to pause and reset or reach for a nightcap as they plan their next adventure. With a grand staircase entry, The Lobbyist is a two-story cocktail bar with a mezzanine level overlooking the entire hotel lobby with floor-to-ceiling windows to the outside.

Loaf + Vine. Loaf + Vine is a modern urban grocer with a broad selection of quick and freshly made meals, grab-and-go options, fresh bakery goods, and cold drinks and coffee beverages. Available daily is everything from fine wines and craft beer to artisanal local favorites.

60,000 Square Feet of Meeting Flexibility

Meeting planners have a lot to celebrate about with Austin Marriott Downtown's Next Gen Meeting Space that is tailored around any needs – from socially distanced setups to large gathering options. The hotel offers an 18,000 square foot exhibit hall filled with light thanks to a 204-foot wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as two 14,000 square foot ballrooms. The hotel follows all of Marriott International's Connect with Confidence best practices for meetings and events.

"This hotel is where Austin's individuality meets the spirit of Texas," said David Meisner, General Manager of the Austin Marriott Downtown. "With our state-of-the-art meetings facilities, wide selection of food and beverage outlets and thoughtfully-appointed guestrooms guests can reach their full creative potential. We are ready to be the first to safely welcome so many back to this great city as travel regains its footing."

"At Marriott Hotels, we want our guests to experience forward-thinking, aesthetically pleasing spaces that help foster their inventive nature and allow them to get into their best headspace for success," said Manny Rappenecker, Vice President, Marriott Hotels. "We are so excited to extend the footprint of our brand in Austin, a city known for its innovative and creative spirit. We hope guests at Austin Marriott Downtown will be able to free themselves of distractions when they step into our hotel, allowing them to focus solely on being the best they can be."

Austin Marriott Downtown offers a completely touchless check-in and check-out experience, as well as elevator and in-room television controls using a personal smartphone. Austin Marriott Downtown is following Marriott International's Commitment to Clean protocols , created in partnership with leading experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention, and hotel operations. These protocols include mandated mask wearing for all guests and associates within the hotel, and the use of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization to sanitize surfaces in the hotels.

The hotel is running a Grand Opening Offer where guests can enjoy 15 percent off their guest room and two complimentary celebratory cocktails through May 30. https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/details/AUSMD-austin-marriott-downtown/OFF-10861

The Austin Marriott Downtown is owned and operated by White Lodging. White Lodging currently owns and/or manages more than 4,000 guest rooms and 10 restaurants and bars in downtown Austin, including the Moxy Austin-University, which opened in January 2021 as the only one of its brand in Texas.

