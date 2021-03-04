Jade Mills Honored As The No. 1 Coldwell Banker Realty Agent In The Nation

MADISON, N.J., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is honored to announce that Jade Mills, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Ambassador affiliated with the Beverly Hills office, has been ranked as the No. 1 top-performing sales associate out of more than 45,000 Coldwell Banker Realty sales professionals in 2020 based on adjusted gross commission income. Mills achieved a total sales volume of half a billion dollars in 2020.

Among her achievements, Mills is known for breaking the record for the highest sale in the State of California when she sold The Chartwell Estate for $150 million and earlier The Spelling Manor at $119.7 million, both in 2019. She had previously set the same record when she exclusively represented the buyer of the Playboy Mansion in 2016 for $100 million. She is frequently named a "Showbiz Real Estate Elite" by Variety, where she was most recently named again for 2021.

Her awards include being named to "The Thousand" ranking by REAL Trends as published in The Wall Street Journal, as well as one of the "Most Influential People in LA" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. She also is consistently named to the Society of Excellence, Coldwell Banker Realty's highest honor, reserved for only the top sales professionals affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty.

Mills has facilitated more than $6 billion in real estate transactions in fewer than 15 years. She is currently a board member of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and is on the Board of Governors at Cedars-Sinai. The Aviva Foundation has honored her for her support, charitable work and continuous effort to improve the foundation. She was named the International Ambassador for Coldwell Banker in recognition of her established alliances and global relationships with international markets. She also serves as co-chair of the International Luxury Alliance, an elite network of professionals focused on the highest level of client service and business integrity.

Quotes:

"On behalf of the entire Coldwell Banker Realty family, we congratulate Jade Mills on another career milestone and personal record-breaking year. The dedication and professionalism demonstrated in her career serve as an inspiration to all in the business of real estate and ensure a continued path of record success." — M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO Coldwell Banker Realty

"Jade continually breaks records that appear insurmountable, yet she always exceeds her best year after year. She brings excellence, grace and a strong work ethic to her real estate business, and I couldn't be happier to congratulate her on this well-deserved achievement." — Jamie Duran, president, Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California

