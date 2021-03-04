Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Selects Todayâ„¢ MastercardÂ® Program for Instant Employee Payouts

MIAMI and TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (QB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID), (FSE: 7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to announce that it has signed a deal with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment ("MLSE") to use the Today Mastercard Program ("Today Program") for cashless employee disbursements.

MLSE is one of North America's leading providers of exceptional experiences with the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs, the National Basketball Association's Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccer's Toronto FC, the Canadian Football League's Toronto Argonauts and development teams with the Toronto Marlies (American Hockey League), Raptors 905 (NBA G League) and Toronto FC II (United Soccer League). MLSE owns and/or operates all of the venues in which its teams play and train, including Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground, and OVO Athletic Centre.

In addition to all the stadium concession workers and in-stadium restaurant and hospitality workers, MLSE also operates two out-of-stadium restaurants, Real Sports (RS) and e11even, both of which have already been onboarded to the Today program's cashless ecosystem.

"We look forward to welcoming fans back into our venues when it is safe," said Matthew Valentine, Director, Strategy & Operations, F&B. MLSE. "When that does happen we'll be able to offer our employees cashless payout processes using the Today Program, which will reinforce safety protocols and mitigate risks."

"We are very excited to further our relationship with an organization of the stature of MLSE," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. "The Today Program effectively eliminates cash from every venue's employee payout process and replaces it with a simple, efficient digital process that is easy to reconcile, simple to use and implement, and free. We are now in discussions with multiple major league sports stadium operators and other large entertainment venues; eager to get our solution in action when social restrictions lift."

Now more than ever, workers need instant access to their pay. XTM's Today Program and mobile wallet is a perfect solution for all arena, stadium and hospitality workers to get access to their hard-earned wages and gratuities at the end of each shift. Employees can use their Today Mastercard and app for in-store or online purchases, to withdraw cash at ATMs, pay bills in-app, send real-time transfers to bank accounts and more.

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist providing our technology to businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts that can also eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the integrations will attract new business owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. While XTM can make best efforts to estimate when businesses will re-open or back to pre-Covid 19 business levels there are no guarantees this will happen in the time the Company expects or if at all. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maple-leaf-sports-and-entertainment-selects-today-mastercard-program-for-instant-employee-payouts-301240625.html

SOURCE XTM Inc.