FirstAct™ Herbicide Receives EPA Approval Paving the Way for the Commercial Launch of the Double Team Sorghum Cropping Solution

LONGMONT, Colo. and RALEIGH, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW), a global integrated agricultural seed technology company, and ADAMA Ltd., one of the world's leading crop protection companies, today announced U.S. EPA approval of FirstAct™, the herbicide component of the companies' Double Team Sorghum Cropping Solution, paving the way for the sorghum grass solution to be commercially available in the United States.

Double Team, a collaboration between S&W Seed Company and ADAMA Ltd., is a non-GMO herbicide tolerant sorghum solution allowing growers' over-the-top use of ADAMA's FirstAct™ herbicide, maintaining high levels of crop safety.

To develop this new herbicide-tolerant trait, S&W used its advanced research and technology platform in collaboration with the United Sorghum Checkoff Program. S&W will produce and offer high-performance seeds containing the Double Team (DT) Trait equivalent with conventional hybrids.

FirstAct herbicide is applied postemergence in Double Team sorghum to control more than 30 grass weeds, including Texas panicum/millet, volunteer corn, field sandbur, crabgrass, etc. FirstAct will allow for full flexibility in crop rotation and is an excellent weed resistance management solution for ALS, glyphosate, and other grass weeds which have developed resistance over time.

Jake Brodsgaard, CEO of ADAMA USA, said, "The collaboration agreement with S&W Seed Company is bringing its first innovation to market and perfectly aligns with the mission of ADAMA to listen, learn and deliver, providing growers with simple, straight-forward solutions. This new cropping solution simplifies crop management by providing sorghum growers with an effective and convenient weed management system to get the most from every production acre."

Mark Wong, CEO of S&W Seed Company, commented, "The Double Team Sorghum Cropping Solution is now ready for commercial launch with the registration of the FirstAct herbicide, marking a significant milestone for the team at S&W, ADAMA, and the sorghum industry as a whole. Sorghum growers have been asking for over-the-top grass control for more than two decades, and with the development of the Double Team system, we now have all the pieces in place to finally offer this game-changing solution to these farmers. We believe Double Team has the potential to revolutionize the sorghum market in the same way other weed control technologies have enhanced yields for crops such as corn, soybeans, and cotton. Further, we believe the introduction of the Double Team sorghum system has the potential to significantly expand the size of the overall sorghum market, which has previously been unable to address issues with grassy weed competition."

Through the S&W and ADAMA collaboration, growers are expected to receive a premium level of support for the Double Team sorghum cropping solution. Stewardship and proper use will be a focal point to ensure that sorghum growers have Double Team sorghum available for years to come.

Growers will get to experience Double Team Sorghum in 2021 as part of a limited launch. Initial fields will be located strategically and conveniently in areas where growers interested in the Double Team Cropping Solution can see the system this summer. The first generation of Double Team hybrids fit the heart of the High Plains' sorghum growing area. In 2021, there will be three hybrids available to growers with maturities that range from very early to medium maturity.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is one of the world's leading crop protection companies. ADAMA strives to listen, learn and deliver farmers effective products and services that simplify their lives and help them grow. With one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios of differentiated, quality products, the company's more than 7,000-strong team reaches growers in over 100 countries, providing them with solutions to control weeds, insects and disease, and improve their yields. For more information, please visit www.adama.com.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global agricultural company headquartered in Longmont, Colorado. S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat, and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com or www.sorghumpartners.com

Safe Harbor Statement.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." Forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to: the anticipated commercial availability of, and expected benefits from, the Double Team Sorghum Cropping Solution and ADAMA's FirstAct™ herbicide. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including: the risk that the Double Team Sorghum Cropping Solution may not be commercialized in the manner or when expected; and the risk that the Double Team Sorghum Cropping Solution and ADAMA's FirstAct™ herbicide may not provide their expected benefits. These and other risks are identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020 and in other filings subsequently made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

