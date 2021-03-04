>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BankFirst Capital Corporation to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com March 10th

March 04, 2021 | About: OTCPK:BFCC +0% OTCPK:BFCC +0% OTCPK:BFCC +0%

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 4, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC), today announced that Moak Griffin, President and CEO and Luke Yeatman, CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 10th.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

DATE: March 10th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3pzliV5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Financial Services, the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of BankFirst Capital Corporation, was founded in 1888 and is a $1.7 billion financial institution that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates one mortgage production office in Oxford, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bankfirst-capital-corporation-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-march-10th-301240585.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)