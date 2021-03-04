Psychedelic Wellness-Focused Company, Delic Holdings, Announces Acquisition of Homestead

VANCOUVER, BC, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a psychedelic wellness-focused company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Homestead brand and intellectual property. Homestead is a legacy counterculture distributor of psychedelic media and creator of one of the first self-contained mushroom grow kits.

Matt Stang, Founder and CEO of DELIC commented, "The acquisition of Homestead is an exciting one for us at DELIC. It shows how we are increasing accessibility to this nascent industry within regulated jurisdictions. Homestead not only sold tens of thousands of mushroom kits globally but also was one of the earliest distributors for High Times and many other counter culture publications. We look forward to growing together and increasing shareholder value with what we accomplish."

The Homestead acquisition will allow DELIC to increase its product offering on its website Reality Sandwich (realitysandwich.com), which most recently hit record average monthly traffic of over 200,000 unique visitors, and over 2.6 million active readers in 2020. Through Homestead's extensive intellectual property and heritage brand, Delic anticipates to revive the at home EZ Grow experience targeted at the Reality Sandwich consumer. Including the EZ Grow product suite, DELIC intends to increase e-commerce sales and activity by offering other high demand products to our online viewers and consumers.

Product launch is expected this March, and the new mushroom kit will have a modern interpretation of the company's history and will include everything a consumer needs to be an at home mycologist - pre-sterilized and as easy as mixing the core ingredients provided. In addition to the mushroom kit, consumers will also be able to purchase other complementary products to the kit to enhance their experiences and to become better mycologists. Delic aims to be a leader in the at home cultivation movement.

Recently, DELIC announced execution of a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures and a binding letter agreement to acquire Ketamine Infusion Clinics. The addition of Homestead further showcases to our stakeholders the unique ability DELIC has to be able to acquire strong brick and mortar and online businesses in the psychedelic sector as well as bring continued value to the Company's investors.

In consideration for acquisition of the Homestead assets, DELIC issued subordinate voting shares having an aggregate value of $50,000 and 50,000 incentive stock options were granted to David Tatelman, the founder of the Homestead brands, with an exercise price of $0.58, exercisable for a period of 3 years in accordance with the terms of the Company's Incentive Stock Option plan. It is anticipated that David Tatelman will act as a consultant to the Company going forward.

About Homestead Book Company

The Homestead Book Company was founded in 1972 by David Tatelman in Seattle and bills itself as the "World's Oldest Counter-Cultural Book Distributor." They were one of the original distributors of High Times Magazine, and distribute thousands of titles to stores throughout the USA and Canada. Homestead specializes in books on growing marijuana, a business that has grown exponentially over the years, as well as many of the marijuana magazines that have proliferated.

In 1974 Homestead published its first book, The Magical Mushroom Handbook. Tatelman had seen the popularity of marijuana growing books and realized there was a demand for a book on identifying psilocybin mushrooms. "We couldn't have people getting poisoned by mushrooms because they couldn't identify the magic mushrooms they were looking for" Tatelman said, "So we found an author and published our own."

In 1975 Tatelman attended the First Teonanacatl Mushroom Conference in Washington State. There he met many of the most prominent people in the mushroom knowledge business, including Paul Stamets and Bob Harris, who had recently written a book on Growing Wild Mushrooms. Harris and Tatelman became close and decided to put out the first mushroom grow kit. Later Homestead also published Harris' book and Paul Stamets' first book Psilocybe Mushrooms and Their Allies.

About DELIC

DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing interest in psychedelic wellness backed by science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture, psychedelic clinics, and more. ‎DELIC's offerings include, Ketamine Infusion Center (under binding acquisition agreement), a limited liability corporation formed under the laws of Arizona and runs two ketamine clinics in Arizona and California, "Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture, "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit, and "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psychedelic-wellness-focused-company-delic-holdings-announces-acquisition-of-homestead-301240581.html

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.