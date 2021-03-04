>
Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, March 11, 2021

March 04, 2021 | About: NAS:CELH -3.64%

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 4, 2021

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 11, 2021, before the market open. Management will then host a conference call that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results with the investment community.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Celsius Holdings, Inc.)

To participate in the conference call, please call one of the following telephone numbers at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

US: 877-709-8150
International: 201-689-8354

An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website at:
https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/press-releases/

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 653-1854
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-inc-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-thursday-march-11-2021-301240574.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.


