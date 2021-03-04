>
Kellogg'sÂ® CinnabonÂ® Bakery Inspired Cereal Returns -- In A Whole New Snacking Form

March 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:K +1.64%

Case Closed: Kellogg's® Jumbo Snax Reveals Mystery Flavor in Honor of National Snack Day

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 4, 2021

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereal and snack lovers' minds can stop racing to figure out what blast-from-their-past cereal will be the new Kellogg's® Jumbo Snax sensation, because the news (and National Snack Day — today!) we've all been waiting for has finally arrived. Introducing Kellogg's Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax — the newest fan-favorite cereal to be transformed and "jumbo-fied" for snacktime.

In honor of National Snack Day, Kellogg’s® Jumbo Snax is launching new Kellogg’s Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax, giving fans the classic, beloved Cinnabon® taste while at home or on the go. The latest addition joins the Kellogg’s Jumbo Snax lineup that includes newly announced Kellogg’s SMORZ™, Kellogg’s Froot Loops®, Apple Jacks®, Corn Pops® and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®-inspired Tiger Paws™.

Featuring cinnamon-sugar swirl-shape pieces, each Kellogg's Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Jumbo Snax bite evokes the experience of enjoying a delicious cinnamon roll, giving you the classic Cinnabon® taste you know and love while at home or on the go. The new flavor hits cereal aisles nationwide in April alongside new Kellogg's SMORZ™ Jumbo Snax. The newly returned Kellogg's SMORZ™ Cereal, now turned cereal for snacking, features toasted graham square pieces dusted with marshmallow and rich chocolate flavors, each bite reminding you of a freshly toasted s'more.

"Kellogg's Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired Cereal and SMORZ Cereal have incredibly devoted fan bases, and we've received numerous social media requests to bring back the cereals," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "The new Kellogg's Jumbo Snax additions give fans what they desire — another way to satisfy their cereal cravings, anytime, anywhere, with two new melt-in-your-mouth flavors."

The two new flavors join the Kellogg's Jumbo Snax lineup that includes Kellogg's Froot Loops®, Apple Jacks®, Corn Pops® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®-inspired Tiger Paws™. So, whether you're craving the flavor of an oven-baked cinnamon roll, a freshly toasted s'more or your favorite childhood breakfast cereal, there's a cereal for snacking to satisfy your taste buds outside the cereal bowl.

Kellogg's Cinnabon® Bakery Inspired and SMORZ Jumbo Snax will be available at retailers nationwide in April with a suggested retail price of $5.49 for a 12-pouch multipack with 0.42-ounce single-serve bags, ideal for a midafternoon or on-the-go cereal snack.

To learn more about Kellogg's Jumbo Snax, follow @Kelloggus on Instagram and Facebook and visit www.JumboSnax.com to find a retailer near you.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

About Cinnabon®
Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC currently has more than 1,600 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

Cinnabon® and the Cinnabon® logo are registered trademarks of Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC, used under license.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelloggs-cinnabon-bakery-inspired-cereal-returns----in-a-whole-new-snacking-form-301240702.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


