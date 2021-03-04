>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Targovax ASA: Registration of share capital increase following exercise of options

March 04, 2021 | About: OSL:TRVX -2.5%

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, March 4, 2021

OSLO, Norway, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oslo, 4 March 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX) ("Targovax" or the "Company") on 1 March 2021, regarding the board of directors' resolution to increase the share capital of the Company in connection with the exercise of employee options.

The share capital increase has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). The Company's new share capital is NOK 8,656,110.60, divided into 86,561,106 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: [email protected]

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: [email protected]

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--registration-of-share-capital-increase-following-exercise-of-options,c3300529

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-asa-registration-of-share-capital-increase-following-exercise-of-options-301240790.html

SOURCE Targovax


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)